ISLAMABAD: Labour Day is being observed today with the renewed pledge to acknowledge and promote the dignity of labourers.

The day is marked by different rallies and seminars to highlight the fundamental and basic rights of workers.

Labour and traders organizations have chalked out special programmes to highlight the significance of the day.

Seminars are being held in different cities to pay tributes to those who laid down their lives in Chicago in 1886 for the rights of the labourers.