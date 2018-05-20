Pakistan is hub of regional connectivity due to CPEC: Mushahid

LONDON: Pakistan is a pivotal player in connectivity and tackling challenges like climate change, combating poverty and disease.

This was stated by Chairman Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed, while speaking at Asia-Europe Political Forum in London on Sunday.

He said Pakistan is a hub of regional connectivity due to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which will link up China, South Asia and Central Asia through cooperation in energy, economy, roads and railways, ports and pipelines.

He stressed the need to tackle issues like poverty and disparity in wealth, Climate Change and population control, plus resolving conflicts through cooperation and connectivity.

Mushahid Hussain said Pakistan has sacrificed the most in the battle against extremism and terrorism and urged Europe to extend its cooperation to countries like Pakistan in tackling issues of humanitarian concern.—Radio Pakistan