Pakistan has robust nuclear command and control system: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has remained steadfast in its commitment to non-proliferation and global peace and strategic stability.

This was expressed in a statement by the Foreign Office today regarding Yaum-e-Takbeer being celebrated tomorrow.

It said it is the 20th anniversary of the nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan in 1998.

The statement said since 1998, Pakistan has demonstrated utmost restraint and responsibility in the stewardship of its nuclear capability.

It said Pakistan is committed to the principle of Credible Minimum Deterrence and has persistently sought deterrence stability in the region.

This objective has driven Pakistan to offer and conclude several Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) in the nuclear and conventional domains, including the 2004 Pakistan-India Joint Statement which recognized the respective nuclear capabilities of the two countries as a factor for stability.

It said Pakistan has over the years developed robust command and control systems led by the National Command Authority, effective nuclear safety and security regimes and export controls which are at par with the contemporary international standards. It said Pakistan has taken significant measures to ensure comprehensive nuclear security which have been acknowledged internationally.

The statement said Pakistan is also proud of its accomplishments in harnessing nuclear technology for peace, progress and prosperity. Nuclear technology has been successfully employed for the benefit of the people in areas of medicine, health, agriculture, industry, food preservation, water management and power generation.

The foreign office said Pakistan looks forward to expand the scope of its international collaboration in nuclear power generation for meeting the legitimate socio-economic development needs of its people.

It said Pakistan has also expressed its desire to join the multilateral export control regimes and has already applied for participation in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) based on non-discriminatory criteria applicable in a fair manner to all non-NPT states.