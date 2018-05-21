Pakistan has broken backbone of terrorism: Ahsan

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan has broken the backbone of terrorism on its soil.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan’s first-ever National Center for Cyber Security in Islamabad on Monday, he said that nation needs to be united to eliminate the menace of terrorism completely from our homeland.

The Minister said that Pakistan can show to the world that we can make a success story.

Referring to the resources available to Pakistan at the time of its creation he said that Pakistan had no resources at the time of its inception but today we are producing many things including JF-17 thunder aircraft.

He said Pakistan was one of the first countries to introduce fiber optic in South Asia.

Pakistan’s first-ever National Center for Cyber Security is established at Air University Islamabad.