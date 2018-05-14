Pakistan expresses grave concern over US act of moving its embassy to Jerusalem

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has noted with grave concern that despite calls by the international community to comply with UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions on the two-state solution, US is moving its Embassy to the Holy City of Jerusalem.

A foreign office spokesperson in a statement said the move represents a violation of international law and several United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The spokesman added that the government and people of Pakistan stand firmly with the Palestinian people.

He added that Pakistan also renews its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, with pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.—Radio Pakistan