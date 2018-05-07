Pakistan expresses grave concern over killing, HR violations in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed Pakistan’s grave concern over the escalation of systematic brutalities, killing of innocent civilians and human rights violations committed by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said Indian security forces have recently unleashed a reign of terror against the Kashmiri people. The Hurriyet leadership has been arrested or detained and peaceful protestors are being constantly terrorized and maimed by gunfire and pallet shots.

The Prime Minister further said that Indian state terrorism has resulted in the killing of fourteen people in last 36 hours alone.

The denial of access to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission is ample proof of both the Indian oppression and its guilt.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the continued inhuman oppression by India of five generations of Kashmiris struggling for a just, fair and legitimate right to self-determination calls in question the collective conscience of the world.

He said people of the world must realize their voice against Indian oppression and world leaders must unite to save the victimized and brutalized women, children and youth of Kashmir.

He called upon the United Nations to play its due role to stop the bloodbath of Kashmiris and enforce their inalienable right to self-determination.

The Prime Minister denounced Indian state terrorism in the strongest terms and reiterated to continue providing moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination under the UN Charter and in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.—NNI