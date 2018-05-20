Pakistan delegation in Washington to apprise WB about Indian violations of Indus Water Treaty

WASHINGTON: Pakistan has decided to apprise the top World Bank officials about its serious concern over inauguration of Kishanganga hydro power project by India this week, in violation of the Indus Water Treaty.

Talking to newsmen in Washington, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry said a four-member delegation, led by Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali will hold talks with the World Bank officials on the issue in Washington tomorrow.

Pakistan has termed inauguration of the project by India without resolution of the dispute over it as a serious violation of the Indus Waters Treaty brokered by the World Bank in 1960.

Aizaz Chaudhry said the World Bank is a guarantor of the international agreement therefore it must intervene in the matter and fulfill its obligation.

He said the dam has been constructed on waters flowing into Pakistan that would seriously disrupt supplies vital for the country’s agriculture.

India plans to undertake several such project in the disputed territory.—Radio Pakistan