Pakistan condemns use of force against Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the merciless killings and injuries to innocent unarmed Palestinian civilian protesters by the Israeli authorities.

The protests are a consequence of the relocation of the United States Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in opposition to the position of the United Nations and under international law.

Pakistan calls on the United Nations and the international community to investigate and bring to end the use of force, which has resulted in causalities of innocent Palestinian civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

Pakistan also renews its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. —NNI