DUBLIN: Ireland’s debut in Test cricket ended in a five-wicket defeat by Pakistan at Malahide on Tuesday.



Set a seemingly modest 160 to win on the last day, Pakistan collapsed to 14 for three, having made Ireland follow-on earlier in the match.



But Pakistan debutant Imam-ul-Haq, the nephew of selection chief and former Test batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, saw the tourists to victory with 74 not out.— AFP