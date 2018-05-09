Pakistan blessed with most talented, vibrant youth: COAS

RAWALPINDI: A group of students from different public schools met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

These students apart from education have excelled in different sporting fields, including cricket, football and chess.

The Army Chief said Pakistan is blessed with most talented and vibrant youth which is our real defence.

He encouraged the youth to abreast themselves with latest developments in science, IT technology and new disciplines to compete at international level.

As a good will gesture, the Army Chief also played chess game with a girl student.