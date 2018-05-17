Pakistan believes in two-state solution of Palestine dispute: FO

ISLAMABNAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will depart for Turkey tomorrow to attend a special summit of OIC to discuss recent massacre of innocent Palestinians by Israeli forces.

This was said by Foreign Offices Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, during weekly news briefing in Islamabad today.

He said Pakistan believes in a two-state solution of the Palestine dispute and in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The Spokesperson said the entire Muslim world is united over this issue.

Answering a question, he said India uses Pakistan card to influence its internal politics.

He said Indian media is active vis-a-vis Pakistan and New Delhi is also trying to divert attention of the international community from the Occupied Kashmir.

He regretted that daughter of Faiz Ahmad Faiz was not allowed to address a function in India. He said Pakistan has always tried to tone down Indian aggression and we are not oblivious to the rapid armed buildup and induction of destabilizing weapon system in our neighboured. He said Pakistan is committed to a policy of restraint and avoidance of armed race in South Asia, but will take necessary steps to safeguard its vital interests.

Answering another question Dr Muhammad Faisal said travel restrictions on diplomats of both Pakistan and the United States have now been in place. He said now diplomats and their families will have to seek prior permission to travel outside the radius of 25 miles.

Replying to a question, he said Colonel Joseph of the United States had diplomatic immunity and he was allowed to leave Pakistan on the assurance that he will be tried in a US court for killing a Pakistani citizen in road accident.

Regarding fourth round of Pakistan-Afghanistan discussions in Islamabad, the spokesperson said both the countries have finalized Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPS).

He said the plan provides a framework to strengthen mutual trust, deepen interaction in all spheres of bilateral engagements and also provides a mechanism to final solutions for areas of mutual concerns. He said APAPS will continue towards common objective of eliminating terrorism and help achieving peace stability, prosperity and development of the two countries.

To a question, he said Pakistan as a neighbor will continue its engagements with Iran and is against unilateral sanctions against Tehran.