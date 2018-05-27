Pakistan beat England by nine wickets in first test

LONDON: Pakistan beat England by the commanding margin of nine wickets to win the first Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

Set just 64 for victory on the fourth morning, Pakistan finished on 66 for one before lunch to go 1-0 up in this two-match series.

Imam-ul-Haq was 18 not out and Haris Sohail, who hit the winning boundary off Dominic Bess, 39 not out.

England were undone by two top-order batting collapses, slumping to 184 all out after winning the toss in their first innings and declining to 160 for six in their second before fifties from Jos Buttler and Test debutant Dominic Bess prevented an innings defeat.

This was England’s seventh loss in 10 Tests as their first match under new national selector Ed Smith ended in a resounding defeat.

The second Test at Headingley starts on Friday.

Brief scores:

England 1st Inns 184 (A Cook 70; Mohammad Abbas 4-23, Hasan Ali 4-51)

Pakistan 1st Inns 363 (Babar Azam 68, Asad Shafiq 59, Shadab Khan 52, Azhar Ali 50; B Stokes 3-73)

England 2nd Inns 242 (J Root 68, J Buttler 67, D Bess 57: Mohammad Amir 4-36, Mohammad Abbas 4-41)

Pakistan 2nd Inns 66-1

Result: Pakistan won by nine wickets

Series: Pakistan lead two-match series 1-0