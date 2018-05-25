Pakistan 136-3 after England 184 all out in 1st test

LONDON: Opening batsman Azhar Ali made a half-century before falling to James Anderson as Pakistan reached 136-3 at lunch on the second day of the first test at Lord’s.

Azhar made 50 to help take Pakistan just 48 runs behind England, which was bowled out for 184 in its first innings.

Resuming with Pakistan 50-1 overnight, Azhar and left-hander Haris Sohail (39) frustrated England for an hour on Friday.

Seamer Mark Wood broke the 75-run second wicket stand when he found the outside edge of Sohail’s bat.

Azhar completed a patient half-century with six boundaries before Anderson switched ends and had the opener lbw for 50 off 136 balls.

Asad Shafiq was 28 not out, which included a six off Dominic Bess’ last over before the lunch break.—AP