Pak-US need to work together for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Aizaz

CHICAGO: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry has said that Pakistan and the United States need continued engagement with a view to remove misgivings and work together to achieve the shared objective of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He made these remarks while delivering a talk at the University of Chicago about Pakistan-US Relations.

Aizaz Chaudhry said that though there are some misperceptions on both sides yet disengagement has never been a solution of issues in history.