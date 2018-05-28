Pak, Saudi Arabia agree to further strengthen economic ties

RIYADH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have vowed to further promote economic cooperation for strengthening the existing bonds between the two countries.

The resolve was expressed at a meeting between Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal with his Saudi counterpart Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef in Riyadh.

They discussed the ways of coordinating the bilateral cooperation between the Ministries of Interior of the two countries.

Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the amnesty scheme under which a large number of Pakistani expatriates returned to Pakistan.

Other matters relating to Pakistani community living and visiting Saudi Arabia including immigrations, transfer of prisoners, Umrah and Hajj facilitation were also discussed at the meeting.

The Saudi Minister promised to look into all the issues.

He also showed concern over the assassination attempt on Ahsan Iqbal and inquired after his health.