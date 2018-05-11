Pak Army expresses resolve to serve nation with other state institutions

RAWALPINDI: The Corps Commanders of Pakistan Army have pledged that as a state institution, Pakistan Army shall continue to serve the nation in support of and in coordination with other state institutions.

The resolve was made during the 76th Annual Formation Commanders’ conference held at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the conference which was attended by all General Officers of Pakistan Army.

The participants were briefed on evolving geo-strategic environment, threats to national security and the challenges.

Forum discussed response in place and progress of ongoing operations. Progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad including gradual transition of control of cleared areas from military to civil administration was also deliberated. On the occasion, the Chief of Army Staff attributed successes achieved so far to great sacrifices by the people of Pakistan, security forces, intelligence and Law Enforcement Agencies.