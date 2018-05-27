Pak, Afghan agree to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have expressed the resolve to work together to strengthen bilateral relations and improve security situation in the region.

This understanding reached during a meeting between a high level Afghan delegation and National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua in Islamabad on Sunday.

Afghan National Security Adviser Muhammad Hanif Atmar led the delegation.

They discussed matters of bilateral interest, security situation, and border management between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) also came under discussion.

Meanwhile, the Afghan delegation also met Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz and discussed ways to increase economic cooperation, bilateral trade, energy, and people to people contacts between the two countries.

It was also agreed to hold meetings of the working groups of the two countries on regular basis.

Other members of the delegation include Chief of General Staff of Afghan National Army Lt. Gen Muhammad Sharif Yaft Ali and Chief of Afghanistan’s spy agency National Directorate of Security Masoom Stanekzai.

Afghan Interior Minister Wais Barmak and Afghan President’s Special Representative Umar Zakhilwal are also part of the delegation.