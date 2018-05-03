Over 34 animals died at Peshawar zoo in three months: report

PESHAWAR: More than 34 animals have died at the Peshawar zoo since it was inaugurated in February, revealed a report on Thursday.

The report was compiled by an investigation committee formed to probe the back-to-back deaths of animals at the zoo. The zoo lost more than 30 birds, one nilgai (an antelope endemic to Indian subcontinent), a snow leopard, a fallow deer and a monkey.

The investigation committee report said there is also no laboratory at the zoo premises for the treatment of common diseases among animals.

The report suggested that the office of zoo project director should be established within the zoo premises, grass should be grown in cages of some animals and the medical staff treating animals must be trained.— INP