Over 25 tourists swept away after bridge collapse in Neelum Valley

MUZAFFARABAD: More than 25 tourists were swept away when a bridge collapsed in Neelum Valley of Azad Kashmir on Sunday.

According to police, the bridge collapsed due to overload when the touring students from Punjab were crossing it in Kundal Shai area.

Four dead bodies and at-least eight injured have been recovered in the rescue operation so far. The injured have been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Authmuqam and Army Medical center at Jhamber.

Police sources said the victims are likely students of two medical colleges from Lahore and Faisalabad who were touring the scenic Neelum valley.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed grief and sorrow over the accident in Neelum Valley.

In a statement, the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to make utmost efforts in rescue operation.