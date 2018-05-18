Opposition leader meets PM Abbasi, says caretaker PM to be named on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said on Friday that he would hold another meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday after which they will announce the name of the caretaker prime minister.

He made the remarks after meeting Abbasi on Friday to mull over the caretaker premier nominee.

The caretaker setup, which will take over once the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, completes its tenure.

Following the meeting, the opposition leader said he hopes that the government and opposition can agree on a candidate for the caretaker premier.

Before the meeting, Shah shared that the name of the caretaker prime minister will be announced once a consensual decision is reached.

Shah also held a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

In April, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah had held a discussion pertaining to the caretaker government.

The prime minister shared the opinion of the government and its allies with the opposition leader on the name of the caretaker prime minister.

Following the meeting with the premier, Shah met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the chambers of the Parliament House.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 27, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold general elections, which are expected to be held in July or first week of August.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly when the lower house completes its tenure of five years.

Procedure for appointment of caretaker set-up

According to Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the care-taker Prime Minister shall be appointed by the President in consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly, and a care-taker Chief Minister shall be appointed by the Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Provincial Assembly:

Article 224A of the Constitution of Pakistan says that, if the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the care-taker Prime Minister, within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, comprising eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively.

Similarly, if Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Provisional Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the care-taker Chief Minister, within three days of the dissolution of that Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, comprising six members of the outgoing Provincial Assembly having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively.

These Committees are required to finalize the name of the caretaker Prime Minister or caretaker Chief Minister, as the case may be, within three days of the referral of the matter to it. However, if the committees fail to decide about the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister, as the case may be, the names of the nominees shall be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan for final decision within two days.—NNI