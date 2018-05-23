One martyred, two injured in Indian aggression at WB

SIALKOT: India continues unprovoked firing along with Working Boundary on the consecutive fourth day, left a citizen martyred, 2 other women sustained injuries in Indian aggression on Wednesday.

According to the details, India is continually targeting civilian population alongside with working boundary.

In today’s aggression, a man namely Babu was martyred, whereas two women sustained injuries.

Yesterday, India also restored unprovoked firing at the working boundary, targeting civilian localities.

According to the details, unprovoked firing is continuing in Shakargarh and Zafarwall sectors of the working boundary.

Many residents were injured in the Indian Aggression, whereas masses were compelled to relocate from the firing zone.

Punjab Rangers gave befitting response to the enemy at the working boundary.On May 21, Indian troops also targetted civilians as they initiated ‘unprovoked’ firing along the Working Boundary in Harpal and Charwah sectors said ISPR.

Pakistan Rangers Punjab effectively responded and targetted those Indian posts which initiated fire, the military’s media wing added.On May 18, four including a mother and her three children were martyred in Indian firing at working boundary’s Harpal and Chirar sectors.

Indian forces restored to unprovoked firing once again, a mortar fired by them claimed 4 lives of a family of labour Noor, whereas Punjab Ranger giving the befitting response to Indian shelling.—INP