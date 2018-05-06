OIC calls for resolving conflicts through negotiations

DHAKA: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has stressed the need for resolving lingering disputes and conflicts through negotiations and by the use of other peaceful means.

The call was made in the declaration issued on Sunday after two-day 45th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC meeting held in Dhaka.

The member states agreed that OIC Peace and Security architecture and the good offices of the Secretary-General need to be activated for the purpose.

The declaration says the OIC countries reaffirmed their principled support for the right of the Palestinian people to regain their inalienable rights, including the right to self-determination, and to the independence and sovereignty of the State of Palestine on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

In this context, they rejected recent US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and condemned its decision to move its embassy to the city on 14th of this month.

The OIC member states invited all members of the international community to remain committed to the status of Al-Quds al-Sharif and all related UN resolutions.

They also reaffirmed firm solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, who have been struggling for their right to self-determination.

The OIC member countries expressed deep concern over the recent systematic brutal acts perpetrated by security forces against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

They reiterated support for the settlement of the Afghan conflict through an inclusive Afghan-led process of national reconciliation.