No law can help Musharraf evade trial: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday stated that no law or clause can stop the trial of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to the journalists outside the accountability court, former PM said that the trial against Musharraf will reach its logical conclusion someday.

Nawaz taking a jibe at Musharraf said that, the ‘brave’ dictator is evading the trial against him and an elected PM like me is facing the trial.

Referring to Musharraf, PMLN- leader said that, he used to show his fists in parliament, where is that fist now? The coward who is sitting outside the country should hit himself with the same fist,” he said.

Nawaz also fired shots at his political arch rival Imran Khan quoting that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman has cursed the parliament, while enjoying the full privilege.

During an informal talk with journalists on Thursday, Nawaz had remarked that it was the court not him who had allowed former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to leave the country.