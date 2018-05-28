No difference between Iqama, Plane hijacking case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that there is no difference between plane hijacking case and Iqama case as both are fake and people of Pakistan have had rejected them, Aaj News reported.

While speaking to journalists outside the accountability court on Monday ousted PM claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the only party who have completed its tenure by completing projects for people.

He challenged chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to unveil the details of projects completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa. “If there is any project on social sector and electricity then please tell us,” said Nawaz.

He added, “only the centre has performed.”

We eliminated terrorism from country, restore peace in Karachi, built motorways and made China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said.