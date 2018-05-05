Nisar says no intention of leaving PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and disgruntled leader of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday said that he is not the one who take orders.

Addressing a press conference here, Nisar said that he was not the one who make groups and he wasn’t part of any independent group. “I do politics according to my own wishes,” he said.

He said during high and low tides, he remained faithful to the party, adding that he had no grievances with the party. “I have no demands and never asked for any post from party,” he added.

The former minister said that he is the founding member of the ruling party, adding that not a single founding member is in party now.

More than 70 percent people have left the party, he said. “I asked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif not to approach Supreme Court following the Panama Papers scandal,” Nisar said and added he was the only one who stopped PML-N chief when he decided to address the nation.

“I and Nawaz Sharif held a long meeting at Punjab House following the Supreme Court’s verdict of disqualifying him and told him to focus on 2018 general elections,” he said.

The former minister said that he urged the PML-N supremo to soften his tone towards judiciary and army, adding that he said these things in Nawaz’s interest.

“I always supported Nawaz whenever there were civil-military issues,” he said and added he has been loyal to former premier for the last 34 years. Nisar didn’t forget to thank Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for offering him to join party.

He said that he had reservations over the PML-N’s choice of candidates, but he still went and voted for them.— NNI