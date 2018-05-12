New bench constituted for court contempt case against Talal

ISLAMABAD: A new bench of the Supreme Court has been constituted for hearing the court contempt case against Federal Minister for State Talal Chaudhry.

The new bench comprising of Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sardar Tariq and Justice Faisal Arab will hear the case from 14th May.

The bench has been constituted by the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Earlier, a three-member bench headed by Justice Aijaz Afzal Khan was hearing the case. The bench was dissolved on 7th May due to Khan’s retirement.

The court has served notices to Talal Chaudhry and other parties in the case regarding the matter.— NNI