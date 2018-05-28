‘Never been beneficiary owner of London flats,’ claims Maryam

ISLAMABAD: During the hearing of Avenfield Reference in Accountability court, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz said that she had never been a beneficiary owner of London flats, Aaj News reported.

Judge of Islamabad accountability court, Mohammad Bashir, was hearing the Avenfield Reference case against Sharif family, on Monday.

Muslim league-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain Safdar were present in the court.

It was the third consecutive day in which the statement of Maryam Nawaz was recorded.

In the beginning of the hearing, Maryam Nawaz told the court that the 3rd July 2017’s letter of Wajid Zia couldn’t be a part of court’s recordings, allegedly, letter had been dispatched by director financial agency to JIT.

The letter was directly sent to JIT which is not according to law, the written documents were not given in the letter, the way letter presented in the court raising question on its credibility, she continued.

Maryam said, ‘I was deprived of my right of approval without presenting it to the writer of the letter, deprivation was due to bar me from affirming the myth in letter.’

She claimed, ‘Depending on the letter would be against transparent trail, documents were not attached to the myth of letters, even it was always denied.’

Daughter of Nawaz Sharif stated that she had never been a beneficiary owner of London flats, and never got any benefits or profit.

She quoted, ‘There is no truth in private firm, 22 June 2012’s letter of Music Fonseca is a primarily document, it is not verified by law.’