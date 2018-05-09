Nazi grandma, 89, arrested for denying Holocaust

Web Desk: Denying the incident of Holocaust, is a crime in Germany and its violator has to face charges. The same incident was happened to Nazi’s grandma.

89-years-old elderly neo-nazi, Ursula Haverbeck has been arrested and taken to prison after she denying the Holocaust.

She has repeatedly said the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland was simply a word camp and has been convicted several times, but had avoided prison due to lengthy appeals.

Previously, she published an article in neo-Nazi magazine Stimme des Reiches in which she denied the holocaust.

She argued that Auschwitz was a labour camp, and not the Nazi death camp in which an estimated 1.2 million Jews and other people were gassed by the Nazis.

Source: Metro.co.uk