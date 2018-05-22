Nawaz Sharif terms Wajid Zia’s statement as prejudiced

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif said while documented his statement regarding the Avenfield Reference in accountability court that Akhtar Raja was a cousin of Wajid Zia and his statement in the court was prejudiced, Aaj News reported.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Marium Nawaz and son-in law Captain Zafdar are present in the court.

Nawaz Sharif said in the beginning of the hearing that Akhtar Raja was the cousin of Wajid Zia and he gave a biased statement in the court.

Former PM said, “Trust Dead was confirmed in Jeremy Freeman’s letter of January 5, 2017, confirming the Cumber Group and the Nelson Nescol Trust.”

“Jeremy Freeman had a copy of Trust Dead in this office, while Akhtar Raja, JIT and Investigation office didn’t try to get the copy,” he added.

PML-N leader said, ‘Akhtar Raja should know that copy did not go through forensic inspection, Akhtar Raja himself sent documents to forensic experts through E-mail.’

Moreover, Sharif said that the truth was that forensic experts had hesitated to inspect the photocopy.

After Nawaz Sharif, the statement of Marium Nawaz and Captain Retired Safdar’s statement were recorded.