Nawaz Sharif rejects NSC statement, terms it a big ‘misunderstanding’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has rejected Monday’s statement of the National Security Council (NSC) which had condemned the former premier’s recent remarks on the 2008 Mumbai attacks in a newspaper interview.

Talking to reporters today at the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family, Nawaz said the NSC statement is based on ‘misunderstandings’, adding that, no of the other countries in the world are standing with Pakistan.

Former premier demands the formation of a national commission on his interview.

Talking about the ‘Dawn Leaks’, Sharif said that, in-front of national security leaders asked them put our own house in order, but the issue was turned into Dawn Leaks.

The NSC, which met under the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday, said in its statement that the country’s top civil and military leadership conducted a detailed review of Nawaz’s statement printed in a newspaper interview on Saturday.

The NSC said it was unfortunate and regrettable that concrete evidence and facts were ignored in the statement.