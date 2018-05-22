Nawaz Sharif not expecting justice from accountability court: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif does not belive in any NRO, he was jailed in past and he is ready to go to jail if charges against him are proved.

He was talking in an exclusive interview at AajNews talk show Faisla Aap Ka, on Tuesday.

PM said that before alleging such a big money laundering of $ 4 billions, the head of the institute should come with the evidence.

He said that Nawaz Sharif never made any deal in past and he is not going to make any deal.

He said that NAB is just trying to interfere in the politics. No witness has named Nawaz Sharif in any case against him, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif is not expecting justice from accountability court..