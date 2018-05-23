Nawaz labels slapping incident ‘part of PTI’s culture’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed regret over Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque for slapping Daniyal Aziz during a TV show.

Talking to media outside accountability court, Sharif blamed PTI chief Imran Khan for laying the foundation of slap culture.

“Slapping Daniyal is regrettable and Khan is responsible for it. What developmental work has been done by PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? Tell me any significant achievement of PTI. What have they accomplished except protests and raising umpire’s finger? Their own party members fought with each other in KP assembly?” he criticized.

Yesterday, Naeemul Haque lost his cool during a TV show of private channel and slapped Aziz while arguing with him. The PTI leader became infuriated over his remarks and slapped him.

Commenting on the apparent differences between PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen, the former premier asserted that all the truths are being revealed one by one.

“Both of them are hurling corruption allegations against each other. All their secrets are being exposed,” lambasted Nawaz. “One by one all hidden agendas of PTI are being exposed,” he said.

The ousted PM also questioned PTI’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “What work has PTI done in KP? Can PTI even state one development project which is worth mentioning? PTI has done nothing but stage dharnas and follow the umpire’s finger,” he added.

Nawaz remarked that it is saddening to see that the media is being threatened. “Please remember all small things are being noted, the nation remembers everything.”

When asked about what people think about his statements, he said that the entire nation agrees with his statements.—INP