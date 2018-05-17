Nation to stand united to make Pakistan strong and counter challenges: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said that defence of nation is possible with strong economy not with guns and menace of terrorism has been stamped out from the country.

He stated this while addressing the 31st passing out parade ceremony of Counter Terrorism Force here at Police Line Headquarters. A total of 380 police officials and jawans were passed out in first phase while other 320 policemen are being training in second phase.

The minister said that ultimate victory against terrorism is yet to be achieved and everyone should have to be united to defend the country and the Constitution.

He said that those fanning hatred are enemies of the country and our ultimate objective is to make Pakistan as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam and free from extremism as well as terrorism.

The minister said that those embracing martyrdom in defence of the country are very much lucky people and people are proud of their security agencies. He said that a coward person opened fire on him on May 6 but Almighty Allah gave him life. “ The first engagement after new life is affiliated with defence of the country and he is proud of it,” the minister maintained.

The IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri welcomed the minister for his first interaction with Islamabad police after recovery and briefed him about various wings of Counter Terrorism Force. The Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aftab Durrani and other senior officials of district administration and police were present on the occasion.

The IGP said that six months training has been given to constables and contingent of women is also included in the passing out personnel.

The Interior Minister said that Pakistan had been facing terrorism for last many years and our schools and worship places were targeted by it. The blood was being spread through such act of terrorism and our nation was tired of this situation, the minister said adding that the government took effective steps after 2013 to get rid of this menace.

He said that Operations Zarb-e-Azb and Rad-ul-Fasad were launched and success was achieved. The minister said that the government has allocated Rs. two billion in coming budget 2018-19 for construction of a dedicated hospital for Islamabad police.

Ahsan Iqbal said there would be a separate hospital for Capital police where its personnel could be provided the best medical facilities.

The IGP Sultan Azam Temuri said that 380 policemen were passed out in first phase and 290 in second phase which also included 28 police Constables of Islamabad police including three women. The Minister appreciated induction of women in Counter Terrorism Force Islamabad, congratulating them that they have chosen a profession which provides protection to citizens.

The IGP said that various departments have been completed in CTF building while arms and ammunition would be received in near future. The IGP requested the Minister to resolve the issue of salaries as committed by the Prime Minister.

He said that CTF has been divided keeping in view its functioning while its basic infrastructure is modern. He said that Rescue 15 center connected with Islamabad Safe City Project would be inaugurated. He said that training facilities in Islamabad is at par with Dolphin force in Punjab and our personnel are very much competent to handle tough situation.

He said that officers have been shifted in grand admin blocks an barracks in police line while 34 vehicles have provided and rest equipment and weapons to be provided soon. He said that Rescue 15 would serve in a better way and smart vehicles to be provided to the force.

Later, a smartly turned out contingent of Islamabad police presented guard of honor to Minister for Interior who also congratulated SSP CTF Ameen Bukhari and other personnel. The IGP Islamabad presented the shield to Minister for Interior on behalf of Islamabad police force.—NNI