Nasir Saeed Khosa to be Punjab’s caretaker CM

LAHORE: Nasir Saeed Khosa will be Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister, stated incumbent Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

The decision was taken unanimously by Punjab Assembly opposition leader Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif.

In a video message, Shehbaz vowed to put country on the path of progress via democratic procedure.

On the other hand, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and cabinets are set to dissolve today. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and KP CM Pervez Khattak will continue to perform their duties till the interim CM takes oath.

The federal, Balochistan and Punjab assemblies will dissolve on May 31. The public will use their right to vote for selecting next government on July 25.—NNI