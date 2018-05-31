Nasir Khosa refuse to assume charge as Punjab caretaker CM

LAHORE: Former bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa on Thursday announced not to assume charge as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Aaj News reported.

Khosa, who was named as the caretaker Punjab chief minister on Monday after the provincial government and opposition reached a consensus on the candidate. However, two days later on Wednesday the Imran Khan withdrew his name from the position.

Sources claimed that Mr Khosa was not consulted before putting his name forward as the caretaker CM of Punjab. Khosa said that the propaganda against him is baseless, adding that, the caretaker CM should be backed by all the political parties in order to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

Earlier, CM Shahbaz said that the name caretaker chief minister had already been sent to the Punjab governor, which will be signed tonight. Further adding that once the name has been sent to governor it could not be legally withdrawn.