Naqib Ullah murder case: Rao Anwar, others appears in court

Karachi: Former Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP), Rao Anwar and other suspects in the murder case of Naqib Ullah appeared in the accountability court.

According to reports, the case regarding the murder of Naqeeb Ullah was being heard in a closed room of accountability court on Saturday, the event is on going under a strict security.

Rao Anwar is the central suspect in the Naqeeb Ullah murder case.

Naqeeb Ullah was murdered on January 13, who came Karachi for establishing clothes business. After the news surfaced on media, Rao Malir declared Naqeeb as terrorist.

The case was registered on January 19 but suspended on January 20.