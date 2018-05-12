Naqeeb murder: Rao Anwar moves bail plea in court

KARACHI: Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar on Saturday moved an application in an anti-terrorism court seeking bail in a case pertaining to the alleged abduction and extrajudicial murder of youngster Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The ATC judge issued notice to the prosecution side to submit its response to the suspended police officer’s bail plea until May 14.

Anwar along with 10 of his subordinates and 15 other absconders has been arrested on charges of abducting Naqeebullah for ransom and later killing him along with three other detainees in a fake encounter on Jan 13 on the outskirts of the city. —INP