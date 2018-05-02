NAB to eliminate corruption across Pakistan not just in Punjab: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said NAB was trying to eliminate corruption not only in Punjab but from other parts of the country as well.

He was chairing a meeting of National Accountability Bureau Executive Board here at NAB Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor General Accountability and senior officers of NAB, says a press release.

The NAB chairman said NAB sun was not shining only on Punjab province but on the whole Pakistan so that darkness of corruption should be replaced with sunlight. NAB did not believe in discrimination with anyone. NAB’s agenda was to eliminate corruption from Pakistan. The main aim of NAB was to recover looted money from corrupt and deposit it into the national exchequer, he added.

He directed NAB DGs to hold inquiries, investigations and complaint verifications in stipulated time. The officers had been directed to pursue corruption cases in the light of available concrete evidence so that the corrupt could be punished.

The chairman NAB after taking responsibilities of the charge of his post on Oct 2017, in his first address had instructed that NAB officers should take action against corrupt and arrest all proclaimed offenders and absconders as per law without caring about face.

As a result of chairman NAB’s orders, as many as 226 accused persons have been arrested. NAB has authorized over 872 complaints, conducted 403 inquiries and 82 investigations. NAB has also filed 217 references in the respective accountability courts. Out of which 39 have been awarded sentences.

The EBM meeting was told that two references were filed against accused Muzaffar Nishat in 2001 and 2011. The accused Muzaffar Nishat was absconder since 2001. He was sentenced by accountability court in his absence in 2004.

NAB arrested accused Mustafa Nishat as per law. The accused Muzaffar Nishat applied for plea bargain as per NAB ordinance. The Accountability Court will finally approve the plea bargain application.—APP