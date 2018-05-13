NAB summons Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind Road case on May 20

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for questioning in a case related to misuse of official powers.

Sources said NAB’s combined investigation team has summoned the former Prime Minister on May 20.

NAB has alleged that the Sharif brothers ‘misused’ their authority to increase the coverage area of the road between Raiwind and the Sharif family residence.

The bureau claims the road was widened by four feet from 20 to 24 feet.

The case involves the alleged misappropriation of Rs125 million.

On January 9, NAB Lahore had formed a special investigation team to assist in Raiwind Road Reference.

The special investigation team comprised of two deputy directors and an assistant director. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif were nominated in Raiwind Road Reference. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had approved a fresh corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

It is related to the alleged illegal construction in 2000 of the Raiwind Road from Raiwind to the palatial residence of the Sharif family near Lahore. The decision to file the reference was taken at an executive board meeting presided over by NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.—INP