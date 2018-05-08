NAB orders inquiry against Nawaz for laundering $4.9 billion to India

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has ordered an inquiry against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India.

According to a NAB statement, the chairman of the bureau has taken notice of media report which made the claims.

According to the media report, this incident is mentioned in the World Bank’s Migration and Remittance Book 2016.

However, details of the media report in question have not been mentioned in the statement.

The statement claims that the amount was laundered to the Indian finance ministry after which Indian foreign exchange reserves witnessed an increase and Pakistan suffered as a result.

Nawaz is not only undergoing three corruption cases at the accountability court in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case, but a NAB inquiry is also under way against him for alleged illegal expansion of a road leading to his estate in Lahore’s Jati Umra locality.