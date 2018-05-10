NAB chief should present proof or resign, demands Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif Thursday demanded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman should present proof of alleged money laundering against him within 24 hours or resign from office.

“The NAB chairman should present all evidence against me within 24 hours,” Sharif said while addressing an emergency press conference here at the Punjab House.

“If you fail to present evidence, then you should publicly apologise to the nation and resign,” he demanded further.

Sharif criticised NAB for holding an inquiry against him and others for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India.

The emergency presser comes days after World Bank refuted media reports claiming its Remittances and Migration Report included the mention of money laundering or named individuals.

He further said that the NAB has ‘lost all its credibility following baseless allegations against him’.

“Did the NAB chairman ask World Bank or State Bank about these allegations?” he questioned.

The former premier alleged: “Conspiracies are being hatched to forge new cases against me and sentence me in them. This is shameless pre-poll rigging.”

Regarding the Panama Papers case, Sharif said “Panama Papers did not even mention my name. But all that unfolded afterward is in front of everyone. 90 per cent of NAB’s current cases revolve around us.”

The former premier continued “JIT could not prove corruption allegations against me.”— INP