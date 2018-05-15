NA strongly condemns Israeli state terrorism against unarmed Palestinian

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution, strongly condemning the state terrorism of Israel against unarmed Palestinian protesters in Gaza.

The resolution moved by Dr Shireen Mazari on behalf of all parties in the House says “This House also condemns the United States decision to violate the United Nations Security resolutions and shift its Embassy to Jerusalem which is presently under Israeli occupation”.

The House demanded that the UN Security Council and the international community should take action against the massacre of Palestinians by an occupation Israeli force.— APP