NA Committee asks NAB Chairman to explain money laundering allegations against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Meeting of the National Assembly Committee on Law and Justice was held in Islamabad this afternoon with Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in the chair.

Among others, agenda of the meeting was aimed at seeking explanation from NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal for issuing a press release regarding allegations of money laundering of 4.9 billion dollars against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Two NAB representatives, who appeared before the committee, sought time as the chairman received notice from the committee today.

The Committee, therefore, asked NAB chairman to appear before it in the meeting to be held on Tuesday next at 2 p.m. at the parliament house.—Radio Pakistan