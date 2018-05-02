Must try this sugarcane chicken drumsticks

Sugarcane Chicken Drumsticks

Ingredients

1-1.5 cups – Minced Chicken

1tsp – Paprika powder

2tsp – Finely chopped ginger

½ tsp – Curry powder

2tsp – Soy Sauce

1 – Egg

6 tsp – Lemon juice

2 tbsp – crumbs

2 tbsp – Olive Oil

2-3 tbsp – Brown Sugar

2-3 tsp – Honey

6 tbsp – Sugarcane juice

Sugarcane sticks

Salt to taste

Method

Take minced chicken and add paprika powder, finely chopped ginger and garlic, curry powder, soy sauce, egg and them mix them well. Also sprinkle salt to taste.

Add 4 tsp of lemon juice and sugarcane juice. Add crumbs and mix well.

Heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in grill pan. Start by preparing dumplings from chicken mixture using sticks. Cook until dark brown.

To make a dip, mix 2 tbsp lemon and sugarcane juice, then add 2-3 tbsp of brown sugar, chopped ginger, vinegar, 1 tbsp of olive oil, honey and mix them well.

Source: Deccanchronicle