Must try this sugarcane chicken drumsticks

Sugarcane Chicken Drumsticks
Ingredients
1-1.5 cups – Minced Chicken
1tsp – Paprika powder
2tsp – Finely chopped ginger
½ tsp – Curry powder
2tsp – Soy Sauce
1 – Egg
6 tsp – Lemon juice
2 tbsp – crumbs
2 tbsp – Olive Oil
2-3 tbsp – Brown Sugar
2-3 tsp – Honey
6 tbsp – Sugarcane juice
Sugarcane sticks
Salt to taste
Method
Take minced chicken and add paprika powder, finely chopped ginger and garlic, curry powder, soy sauce, egg and them mix them well. Also sprinkle salt to taste.
Add 4 tsp of lemon juice and sugarcane juice. Add crumbs and mix well.
Heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in grill pan. Start by preparing dumplings from chicken mixture using sticks. Cook until dark brown.
To make a dip, mix 2 tbsp lemon and sugarcane juice, then add 2-3 tbsp of brown sugar, chopped ginger, vinegar, 1 tbsp of olive oil, honey and mix them well.
Source: Deccanchronicle