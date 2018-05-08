Muslims stopped from offering Namaz in an Indian city

Web Desk: Gurugram is an Indian city, where a disruption happened last week regarding offering Namaz. The Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, a collective of Hindutva outfits openly threatened to disrupt Friday prayers.

On last Friday, Muslims were barred from offering open Namaz at several parts of the city. The Hindutva roamed around the city and shouted slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and “Bangladesh Wapas jao.”

Such scenes were reported from at least ten locations on Friday, where people offering Namaz had to get up midway and run from the francy mob.

The Sabtukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti is a collection of 12 outfits including the Shiv Sena, Bahjrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad etc. They have threatened more such disruptions if the Muslims continue to offer open Namaz without getting permit from authorities.

The head of the group said, ‘Muslims have to take permission of the administration to pray in open spaces.’ They also accused the Muslims that they were an illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar and rising crimes in the area.

Source: Indiatimes