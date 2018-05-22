Muslim man breaks his fast to save life of a Hindu

Web Desk: People are divided on the basis of their caste, creed, background, religion and beliefs. Such things are preferred more than someone’s life. But there are many people who are not a part of it because they have risen above these differences and forced hatred.

Recently, man from Dehradun, Uttrakhand, became a real life example of it. A 20-year-old Ajay Bilawalam was suffering from leprosy, the platelets in his blood began to fall rapidly and to a dangerous level. He badly needed A+ blood to survive and recover from his ailing health. His father asked social media users to help. He wrote a poignant, heartfelt post and asking people to donate blood or reach out to someone who is willing to.

Luckily, a Muslim man Aarif Khan got a message on his WhatsApp. He is the president of National Association for Parents and Students Rights. Aarif called Ajay’s parents and expressed his willingness to make the donation.

When he reached the hospital, doctor asked him to eat something before donation. Firstly, he insisted that he wanted to make donation without having anything as he was fasting, but doctor refused. Therefore, Aarif prefers saving someone’s life and consumed the food given by doctors and made the donation.

The condition of Ajay is stable now. In India, where people are killed in a religious controversy or for having consumed beef, there are people who are face of radical thinking.

Source: Indiatimes