Musharraf says ready for any type of money trail

ISLAMABAD: Chairman All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) General (Retd) Syed Pervez Musharraf Monday said that he earned money with his own hardwork through legitimate means and whosoever would try search for money trail, he would be disappointed.

While addressing to a press conference Gen Musharraf also rejected allegations of handing over Pakistanis to the USA and said that no Pakistani was handed over by him.

“Anyone who may take away foreign country terrorists from our soil, we must not worry for them. Even we appointed a Pakistani officer in Guantanamo Bay who prepared a report and said that there was no Pakistani there,” he said.

General Musharraf said that he is witnessing positive change in the country and he don’t want that the change may be impeded. Judiciary is working exceptionally well and that process must not put to halt.

He was addressing to APML Central Working Committee (CWC) at an Islamabad’s local hotel and later he also held a press conference. CWC meeting was participated by its members from all over the country. In the meeting, party decided about return of Gen Musharraf to the country, selection of candidates for the general elections and party’s election campaign as well.

To provide a single platform to the APML members and facilitating them for exchange of information, APML also introduced an official application. General Musharraf addressed the CWC meeting and later press conference through video link. He said that he left the country one year after he resigned as President. Till then I don’t had any bank balance and property. I earned money after I came out of country. NAB is investigating my alleged assets beyond means. And it would meet a failure and would find nothing.

During my tenure in government, I also worked for the rights of Pukhtoons and told the Americans that empowering local Pukhtoons would stabilize peace in the region.

Gen Musharraf said that he would announce his return to the country after deliberations. After coming to the country, I want to run the election campaign of my party.

General Musharraf said that the government should take a strong notice of the movement being run against the state. India and Afghanistan are behind this movement.—NNI