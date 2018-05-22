Moody’s reaffirms Pakistan’s credit profile as B3 stable

World’s one of the most respected credit rating agency Moody’s has reaffirmed Pakistan’s credit profile as B3 stable.

The agency has made the reaffirmation in its latest report based on Pakistan’s strong growth performance and the sustained reforms programme undertaken by the government in the last five years.

Moody’s credit analysis also highlights the greater transparency, which Pakistan has achieved in its economic field besides keeping inflationary pressure to low levels and investing heavily in the energy and infrastructure sectors under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In its report, Moody’s expects fiscal deficit to remain around 5.5 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2017-18 on the back of strong revenue collection in the first six months