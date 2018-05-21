MLAs written by JIT were not presented in the court, claims Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz sharif said while recording his statement regarding Avenfield properties reference in accountability court, that MLAs written by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) were not presented in the court, Aaj News reported.

The Avenfield Reference case against Nawaz sharif was heard by Judge Muhammad Basheer, on Monday. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Marium Nawaz and Captain Safdar presented in the accountability court.

While giving answers of 127 questions, Former Prime Minister criticized the working of JIT and also rejected owning the London flats.

Former PM stated, “My age is 68 and I had been Punjab chief Minister and Pakistan Prime Minister, MLAs written by JIT were not presented in the court, verdict should not be made on the basis of MLAs written by JIT.”

“JIT was formed by the order of SC, Article 10 offers me transparent trail, but SC’s decision influences my fair trail, I had an objection with the JIT members, which he had already recorded before,” he added.

Sharif said, “JIT members’ link with political parties are obvious, Bilal Rasool is a nephew of Mian Muhammad Azhar, who he had been governor of Punjab, and now he belongs to PTI, Mian Azhar’s son Hammad Azhar has also been spotted in pictures with Imran Khan.”

He said that Bilal Rasool has already given critical statement against N-League, Rasool’s wife is PTI’s enthusiastic worker.

Nawaz Sharif criticized the JIT’s second member Amir Aziz, saying that he is also being biased, he investigated the reference case against my family in 2000, Aziz also investigated the Huddaibia Paper Mills cases in the Pervez Musharraf era, Irfan Mangi was also included in the JIT, although his deployment case was still pending in the SC.

While speaking about the JIT head Wajid Zia, Nawaz Sharif said Wajid had conducted investigation through his cousin, Akhtar Raja prepared false documents.

“In the investigation team, ISI’s Brigade Noman and MI’s Brigade Kamran were also included, adding ISI and MI representatives was not right, Civil Military dispute lies in the Pakistan’s history over 70 years,” he continued.