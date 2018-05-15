Marvel’s new character is Muslim superhero, Ms. Marvel

Web Desk: Marvel Studio has already been given a hint about the future of Marvel cinematic universe. Recently, Marvel’s head revealed to the BBC that they have planned to introduce Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan.

According to Eevin Feige, “Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we’re introduced Captain Marvel to the world.”

Ms. Marvel in the comics is currently the guise of Kamala Khan, a teenage Pakistani American from New Jersey with shapeshifting abilities.

The character is created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, and Adrian Alphona. It is the Marvel’s first Muslim character. Captain Marvel will hit UK cinemas March 8, 2019.

Source: Independent.co.uk